A tourist walks into a Dublin pub looking for directions and encounters Ding Dong Denny O’Reilly at the bar. Ding Dong insists on telling him the ‘real’ history of Ireland over a number of pints. From the Normans to the Famine to 1916 and the sex shops of O’Connell Street, we hear Ding Dong Denny’s delusional take on events that shaped this nation. Ding Dong is a comic creation of comedian Paul Woodful, and is his first adventure into animation.