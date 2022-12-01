DINGO JONES PRESENTS: THE SEARCH FOR THE BUSH PANTHER

Not Available

Curious loner Dingo Jones dives head first into a local legend suggesting the existence of a panther living in the Australian bush. This strange and twisted path leads him deep into the wilderness searching for the panther alone and on foot, while gaining further insight through interviews with witnesses and contact with professional big cat researchers. This mystical fever dream of a film is the debut feature from radical new director Dingo Jones. With no discerning between fact and fiction the audience is dazzled with hallucinatory visuals and an exceptionally original soundtrack. This charismatic example of DIY filmmaking is incredibly exciting in the way it blends comedy, horror and experimental cinema