Dining Out with Timon & Pumbaa

1997

Join Timon and Pumbaa, your favourite friends from The Lion King, for outrageous laughs and high-spirited, globe-trotting adventures. Set sail for France in 'French Fried' as the evil chef, Quint, tries to turn their snail friend into a tasty entree of escargot. It's on with the show and the dance tights when Pumba has to perform with the 'Boarshoi' ballet in 'Russia Hour'. Then, it's off 'To Killimanjaro Bird' where the feathers fly when Timon and Pumbaa baby-sit a little eagle. Last stop, the U.S.A. in 'Rocky Mountain Lie'. Pumbaa makes friends with a stinkbug...that is, until Timon mistakes it for a grub and eats it!