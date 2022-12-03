Dining Room Or There is Nothing

Not Available

This 1-minute short film was created by David B. Earle, and uploaded on his Youtube channel in 2006. The film begins focusing on a gray-skinned girl in a dining room, spoon in hand. A fire can be seen in the background. She slowly opens her eyes and begins talking backwards: “.gnihton si erehT” As the camera zooms out to the table, she faceplants in her bowl. The camera fixates on the scene before reversing. The girl returns to her previous position, and she says “There is nothing.” She then closes here eyes again, ending the film. The film is meant to show a scenario that can be infinitely looped.