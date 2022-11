Not Available

One night, Che was having dinner with his mom as usual, but all of a sudden, Che's mom took out Che's secret magazine out of nowhere and started questioning Che about the magazine. However, Mom's question was interrupted when Chun-Hao, Che's best friend came to visit and joined their dinner unexpectedly. How will Chun-Hao's unexpected visit affect the intense situation between Che and his mom?