Take a culinary journey through the Abruzzo region of Italy, known as the “greenest region of Europe,” with two of Detroit’s finest chefs. When Luciano DelSignore of Southfield’s Bacco Ristorante returns home for his cousin’s wedding and to cook for his family, he recalls what made him fall in love with the farm-to-table simplicity of Abruzzo culture. Along for the ride is James Rigato, DelSignore’s mentee and chef at renowned eateries The Root and Mabel Gray.