Dinner With My Sisters

Dr Andrew Michael, the brother, is lost in the anonymity of London medical life. His desire to return to the parental home after 30 years is triggered by a letter lost in the post, sent by his father a few days before he died. When Andrew is back in Cyprus he takes lodge in the family home where he is joined by his three sisters. Old issues become revived as he slowly becomes aware that he is not very welcome and he embarks on a journey to discover how his father died, alienating his sisters in the process. The truth comes as suddenly as the rain that sweeps away all lies and sins, restoring the family to its former glory and allowing the siblings to move forward as one.