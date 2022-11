Not Available

In the early 1900s, a wealthy alchemist, Jacques St. Germaine travels to New Orleans to seek help from the legendary voodoo priestess, Marie Laveau. When multiple murders are uncovered, Jacques and the quarreling locals butt heads as they try to discover the identity of the killer. Featuring a cast of characters pulled from actual police reports, Dinner With the Alchemist weaves historical fact and imaginative storytelling into a mysterious supernatural drama.