Includes series 1 of the television comedy Dinnerladies. The programme follows a group of Northern factory canteen workers who manage to find a seam of humour in their humdrum jobs. There's hard-working and normal Bren (Victoria Wood), her love-interest Tony the canteen manager, and a clutch of peculiarly eccentric characters on both sides of the counter. And then there's Julie Walters as Bren's filthy, drunken, scene-stealing mother Petula. Dinnerladies is a classic magic blend of comedy and touching pathos.