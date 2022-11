Not Available

Follow the adventures of paleontologist-in-training Dan Henderson as he imagines dinosaurs into the real world! In this special double feature, join Dan as he races a T-Rex and a Spinosaurus to see who's a faster carnivore, makes dancing in gym class fun using different dinosaur movements, and learns all about teamwork from his dinosaur pals. Dan uses the scientific method to gather clues and solve mysteries. Rated TVY for all children.