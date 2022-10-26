Not Available

Dinocroc

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Concorde-New Horizons

After an African dinosaur ancestor of the crocodile is found, Dr. Campbell uses its DNA to create prototypes at Paula Kennedy's Genetic Research Co. (Gereco) lab. However one must be put down after killing someone, another escapes and the information is kept from sheriff Harper. His daughter, county dog catcher Diane Harper, helps her ex (welding artist Tom Banning) with his kid brother Michael's beloved dog. They bump into Campbell and discover the dinocroc is growing, having escaped down a tunnel. Although Gereco hires Australian crocodile specialist and intrepid hunter, Richard 'Dick' Sydney, the beast proves impervious to bullets, so the body count rises alarming.

Cast

Costas MandylorDick Sydney
Charles NapierSheriff Harper
Bruce WeitzDr. Campbell
Joanna PaculaPaula Kennedy
Matt BorlenghiTom Banning
Max PerlichDeputy Kerrigan

