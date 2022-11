Not Available

When the lazy and careless Dino is fired, he calls his grandmother Dadi to claim his deceased parents' wealth. Dadi knowing Dino well tells him that he will only get the money once he is married. After being rejected by all his ex-girlfriends, Dino decides to hire an actress called Noor to play his wife while Dadi is visiting. Dadi immediately figures this out and hires Noor herself to teach Dino a lesson.