Legendary anchorman Walter Cronkite turns his journalist's eye to the confoundingly colossal creatures that predated humans by millions of years and the "bone rush" that ensued to uncover their remains during the 1870s. From the pioneering paleontologists who risked their lives to recover fossilized dino bones to the scientists working today to reconstruct the Jurassic giants, the film sheds light on a range of important dinosaur discoveries.