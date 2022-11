Not Available

Venerable anchorman Walter Cronkite hosts this fascinating look at dinosaur evolution, taking viewers on a journey that brings them face-to-face with the first dinosaur eggs ever discovered and reveals details about dinos' parenting skills. Cronkite also takes up the question of whether dino babies were cuddly and explains how to distinguish bones from rock. Joining Cronkite is one of the paleontologists who dug up Sue, the most complete T. Rex.