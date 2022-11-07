Dinosaurs! A Fun-Filled Trip Back In Time

Not Available

The video—with beginning scenes filmed in 1987—begins with a young boy named Phillip (played by Fred Savage) sitting in his bedroom, listening to loud music, and struggling to find an idea for a class report on a science topic. While struggling to find some ideas-and annoying his mother (offscreen) with his loud music- a song plays on his boom box, titled Mesozoic Mind, and the song provides him with an inspiration for his report: DINOSAURS! Philip then goes to sleep and has a dream where he discovers that the search for the truth about these magnificent animals and their astonishing 160-million-year success on earth is probably the most fascinating speculation there is. Phillip then finishes his report and presents it to the class. The class report is then covered through the 1980 claymation short Dinosaur by Will Vinton Productions.