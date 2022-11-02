Not Available

Intriguing as it touches on life sciences, natural history and paleontology, this program takes children on educational and fun adventures. One of the best stops includes T-Rex Buddy going to the North Pole to help decorate for a holiday party. He also rides on the train with Dad at night to learn about animals that are active after dark. In "King Cryolophosaurus" parents will enjoy an Elvis-inspired dinosaur. Episodes include: Dinosaurs in the Snow; Night Train; Fossil Fred; King Cryolophosaurus; Dinosaur Block Party; Buddy s Surprise Birthday Party; Mom s Day.