Research by leading academic authorities and cutting-edge animation combine to clear up the myths and illuminate the realities behind those great reptiles of the Cretaceous period: the dinosaurs. While 3-D graphics bring the extinct animals to life, dino expert Dr. Michael Brett Surman, a consultant on the 1993 film Jurassic Park, and Dr. David Norman, one of Britain's leading dinosaur authorities, offer insights about the prehistoric creatures.