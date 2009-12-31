2009

Dinoshark

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2009

Studio

Not Available

The film opens with a baby dinoshark swimming away from a broken chunk of Arctic glacier that calved due to global warming. Three years later, the dinoshark is a ferocious predatory adult and kills tourists and locals offshore from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The protagonist, Trace, is first to notice the Dinoshark and witnesses his friend get eaten, but has trouble convincing people that a creature of such antiquity is still alive and eating people.

Cast

Aarón DíazLuis
Iva HaspergerCarol Brubaker
Humberto BustoCalderon
Liv BoughnLois
Eric BalfourTrace McGraw

View Full Cast >

Images