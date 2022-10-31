Not Available

    This years movie is a result of our hard work and dedication! No sponsors, no strings attached. Just pure shred. Inspired by garage punk, life on the road and parties we put together this movie to show you how much you can have with little. Filmed on locations like Folgefonna (NO), Oslo (NO), Oppdal(NO), Vierli(NO),Lake Tahoe (US), Breckenridge (US) and various backalleys across Norway we bring you ”DIO”. Go figure.. Like ”Disco”Daniel once said; Spread the Shred! Hope you enjoy it, Love Happy Productions Made by: Anders Halfdansen & Chris Helberg Edited by: Chris Helberg

