Dio: Evil or Divine

2003

A legend takes the stage! For over twenty years, the music and magic of DIO have shaped the very landscape of heavy metal. Now for the first time ever, the celebrated and epic over-the-top live show has been captured digitally and can be relived by fans worldwide anytime! On a rain-soaked Friday the 13th in December of 2002, the mastery of DIO took full command of New York City's famous Roseland Ballroom. In grand fashion, the formidable quintet was unleashed upon a rabid sold-out crowd, delivering a memorable performance that was nothing less than a heavy metal history lesson. With material ranging from the timeless anthems found on the Holy Diver and Last in Line albums to brand new headbangers from their latest opus, Killing the Dragon, DIO delivered that special kind of evening that hard rock and heavy metal fans live for. Also included are several electrifying classics from Ronnie James Dio's days with Rainbow and Black Sabbath.