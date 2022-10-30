DIO Finding The Sacred Heart - Live In Philly 1986

Not Available

Finding The Sacred Heart - Live In Philly 1986 was filmed at The Spectrum in Philadelphia on June 17, 1986 during the second leg of the "Sacred Heart" tour, which featured new guitarist Craig Goldy. The show was issued in an edited form first on VHS and then DVD. Now for the first time the full concert is being released in the original running order, restored from the original 16mm film and with remastered sound. It's an extraordinary live show with a giant animatronic dragon towering over the stage and spectacular lasers and pyrotechnics. Ronnie James Dio is in fine voice as ever and the band deliver a blistering live performance featuring tracks from their first three albums alongside BLACK SABBATH and RAINBOW classics. Draco Ignis King Of Rock And Roll Like The Beat Of A Heart Don't Talk To Strangers Hungry For Heaven The Last In Line/Holy Diver Heaven And Hell Sacred Heart Rock n Roll Children Time To Burn Stand Up And Shout Rainbow In The Dark We Rock