Not Available

Stand Up and Shout, Straight Through the Heart, Shame on the Night, Children of the Sea (Black Sabbath cover), Holy Diver, Drum Solo, Stargazer (Rainbow cover), Heaven and Hell (Black Sabbath cover) (with Guitar Solo), The Last in Line, Rainbow in the Dark, Man on the Silver Mountain (Rainbow cover), Starstruck (Rainbow cover) (with Man On The Silver Mountain reprise), Evil Eyes, Don't Talk to Strangers