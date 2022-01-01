Dio: Live in London - Hammersmith Apollo 1993

Not Available

Filmed at London s Hammersmith Apollo on 12th December 1993, this previously unreleased concert film captures the then newly reformed Dio on the last night of their European tour in support of the Strange Highways album. With a line-up of Ronnie James Dio (vocals), Vinny Appice (drums), Jeff Pilson (bass) and Tracy G (guitar) the band delivered a blistering performance of tracks from their new album, previous Dio classics and favourites from Ronnie s career with Black Sabbath and Rainbow. So take a ride on Strange Highways and be blown away by one of the greatest rock bands of all time.