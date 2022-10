2010

DIO Live in Tokyo 1985 feat. all classic rock hits: Rainbow In The Dark, Stand Up And Shout, Sacred Heart and many more. This musical release from legendary heavy metal band DIO, fronted by unparalleled rock vocalist Ronny James Dio, captures a live concert recorded in Tokyo in 1985. Some of the songs featured in the performance include "Hungry For Heaven", "Long Live Rock And Roll", and more.