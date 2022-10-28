Dio: Time Machine (Video Collection)

Not Available

Time Machine is a video by heavy metal band Dio. Ronnie James Dio made extra narration to every song in this video. [edit]Tracks "Wild One" (Ronnie James Dio, Rowan Robertson) "Holy Diver" (Dio) "Rainbow in the Dark" (Vinny Appice, Jimmy Bain, Vivian Campbell, Dio) "The Last in Line" (Bain, Campbell, Dio) "Hungry for Heaven" (Bain, Dio) "Rock and Roll Children" (Dio) "Stand Up and Shout" (Bain, Dio) "King of Rock and Roll" (Appice, Bain, Campbell, Dio) "All the Fools Sailed Away" (Dio, Craig Goldy)