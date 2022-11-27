Diolkos for 1,500 years

Not Available

The story takes place near the famous Ancient Corinth (around the mid-4th century BCE), referring to its two harbours (named Lechaion and Kenchreae). Several ships, avoiding the dangerous travel around the whole of Peloponnese, were transferred from the Corinth Golf to the Golf of Saronikos, on top of an eight-wheel vehicle dragged along a stone-paved road (the “Diolkos”), almost parallel to the actual Corinth-Canal. The film describes several technical details of the whole operation, as well as various events such as the visits of the sailors to an ancient Greek Temple and to a tavern, where a hypothetically available Hydraulis (water organ) was played, or to a public fountain encountered along the Diolkos.