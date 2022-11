Not Available

Thirty-five years since his legendary stage direction of the Bacchae, Theodoros Terzopoulos is part of the elite of theater innovation. The film follows Terzopoulos’s footsteps to stardom, from his home village in Northern Greece, all the way to the Berliner Ensemble, Russia, China, the US, Attis theater in Athens –his brainchild and foothold–, and finally, Delphi: the birthplace of everything.