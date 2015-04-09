2015

Dior and I

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 9th, 2015

Studio

Christian Dior

In Frederic Tcheng’s masterful documentary, one enters the storied world that is the House of Christian Dior with a privileged, behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Raf Simons’ first Dior Haute Couture collection as Artistic Director, a true labor of love by a dedicated, charming, and often humorous group of collaborators. Beautifully melding the everyday, pressure-filled components of fashion with a mysterious and elegant reverence for the history of this iconic brand, Tcheng’s colorful homage to the seamstresses of the atelier is nothing short of magical. In English and French with subtitles.

Cast

Marion CotillardHerself
Jennifer LawrenceHerself
Sharon StoneHerself
Anna WintourHerself
Isabelle HuppertHerself
Raf SimonsHimself

