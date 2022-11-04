Dios los cría

Not Available

Mrs. Nínive Cánovas Cannesi (Marshall) comes back from a long tour visiting Europe and not even realizes that her house is being inhabited by two jobless and homeless bandits (Tin Tán and Tun Tún) with master keys who had been living there worry free. They all share the house for a period of time, unknowingly to each other, in a series of well crafted and perfectly timed scenes where Catita and Tin Tán can be in the same room without seeing each other... When Tin Tán notices her presence, poses as the help, intercepting the real employees and sending to the north pole, literally. So now that Catita has them at her service, she can take time for her real goal, the foundation of a House for old people so they can live happy until the day they die, but Tin Tán and Tun Tún keep getting in her way and complicating everything...