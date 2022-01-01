Dir En Grey - Tour 13 Ghoul

Not Available

It has been 15 years since DIR EN GREY made their spectacular debut, and they are still continuing to progress. DIR EN GREY has just announced their fourth video documentary, TOUR13 GHOUL, with footage that documents DIR EN GREY face to face with reality, will be released on April 23, 2014. It features their domestic headlining tour beginning at YOKOHAMA BLITZ on September 18, 2013, where Kyo revealed his self-created, skull-like make-up that gave him the appearance of a ghoul starved for human flesh. The tour's stage production invited audiences into the world of DIR EN GREY, while the band followed their instincts and laid themselves bare for the crowds.