It has just been announced that the live footages for “TOUR16-17 FROM DEPRESSION TO ________ [mode of MACABRE]”, focused on DIR EN GREY’s 2nd ALBUM 『MACABRE』 (Sep. 20th, 2000), Along with the songs featured on the past albums on which each tour is focused, it brings you also songs from the band’s latest album 『ARCHE』(Dec. 10th, 2014): a great chance to enjoy both nowadays DIR EN GREY as well as their oldies but goodies!