Dir En Grey - Tour 16-17 From Depression To [Mode Of Withering To Death]

It has just been announced that the live footages for “TOUR16-17 FROM DEPRESSION TO ________ [mode of Withering to death.]”, focused on the 6th ALBUM 『Withering to death.』 (Mar. 9th, 2005) will be released in June 2018 as Official Fan Club 「a knot」LIMITED LIVE Blu-ray & DVD. Along with the songs featured on the past albums on which each tour is focused, it brings you also songs from the band’s latest album 『ARCHE』(Dec. 10th, 2014): a great chance to enjoy both nowadays DIR EN GREY as well as their oldies but goodies!