Dire Straits: Alchemy Live

1984

Taken from the band's Love Over Gold tour, this video captures Dire Straits just months before international superstardom was thrust on them through the success of Brothers in Arms. The set featured the cream of the four previous albums, as well as the B-side to "Twisting By the Pool," "Two Younger Lovers." Strangely, all the tracks are played in a profoundly Love Over Gold style; that is, long and drawn-out songs, incomprehensibly extended guitar solos, obligatory fast and slow sections, and an extremely serious, yet mysterious mood. Mark Knopfler and new recruit Terry Williams steal the show through their highly impressive guitar and drum playing, respectively. The classic "Sultans of Swing" guitar solo, was never better performed than on Alchemy, while Williams proves himself capable by his amazingly fast and always interesting drumming. The fine track list and musically impressive band make for what is one of the best live releases from the decade. (Ben Davies, All Music Guide)