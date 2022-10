Not Available

Recorded live at St. Jacob Stadium, Basel, Switzerland, on June 28th 1992 during the ‘On Every Street Tour 1992’ Tracklist 01. Calling Elvis 02. Walk of Life 03. Heavy Fuel 04. Romeo & Juliet 05. The Bug 06. Private Investigations 07. Sultans of Swing 08. Your Latest Trick 09. On Every Street 10. Two Young Lovers 11. Telegraph Road 12. Money for Nothing 13. Brothers in Arms 14. Solid Rock 15. Going Home