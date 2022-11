Not Available

Kid Marc is an upcoming boxer about to become the European Lightweight Champion, only he discovers his surprising victories had been handled by his manager, César Cannebois. This time, he vows to win on his own merits, to show his girlfriend how good he really is - and chiqué is stronger, and he loses in the ring. All glamour gone, everybody abandons him, save for his loyal and loving girlfriend. Régina is going to be his queen.