Ron Howard has racked up a slew of popular acting roles. But he's gone on to even greater fame as a director, creating instant classics such as Apollo 13, edTV, Parenthood, Backdraft, Splash and A Beautiful Mind. This career-spanning video includes interviews with actors and collaborators who have worked with Howard and know him best, including Kevin Bacon, Brian Grazer, Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah and Howard's brother, Clint.