Direito à Memória

From an unpublished audio recording of a rally from general Humberto Delgado held at a Chaves cine-theater, on May 22, 1958, in the midst of an election campaign that would determine his assassination by PIDE's fascist forces, Rúben Sevivas rehearses a pertinent manifesto for the right to memory, both the figure of the "General without fear" and, in a more personal register, the Cine-Parque de Chaves, the flavian cine-theater where the rally was held and which is now deactivated.