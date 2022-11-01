Not Available

What can you build with a grand and a month? The Dirtbag Challenge is an event that takes place every year in San Francisco. It’s a grass roots, low budget chopper build-off and party, and besides being a contest, it's also a concept: if you want a bad-ass motorcycle, then go and build yourself a bad-ass motorcycle. The event is popular for its burgers, broads, beer, and burnouts. But what about the builders? Dirtbag is different things to different people. Meet the builders of the Dirtbag Challenge, and witness the talent and passion that goes into the birth of their one of a kind creations.