2002

Testing the boundaries of political-incorrectness, the story focuses on characters who never have attained anything through honorable means. They prefer to use lying, cheating, stealing, or brute force. Take, for instance, the pharmacy student who uses his skils to make date-rape drugs, and he sells these concoctions in order to pay tuition. While each "dirtbag" has his own plotline, all become obstacles to the main character - a dirtbag who is at the crossroads of change. Will he find redemption or destruction?