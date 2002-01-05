2002

Dirtbags

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    January 5th, 2002

    Studio

    Not Available

    Testing the boundaries of political-incorrectness, the story focuses on characters who never have attained anything through honorable means. They prefer to use lying, cheating, stealing, or brute force. Take, for instance, the pharmacy student who uses his skils to make date-rape drugs, and he sells these concoctions in order to pay tuition. While each "dirtbag" has his own plotline, all become obstacles to the main character - a dirtbag who is at the crossroads of change. Will he find redemption or destruction?

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images