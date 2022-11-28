Dirtbags: Evil Never Felt So Good

Not Available

Explores the world of DIRTBAGS - they never achieve anything through honesty, whether it's the pharmacy student who uses his skills to make date-rape drugs or the weasel who videotapes girls without their knowledge (and then sells the tapes on the internet.) Will they get away with their schemes or is there really such a thing as fairness in the universe? This movie was made to discover the boundaries of comedy. Are there really things that cannot be laughed at? Yes, this movie contains nudity. Seems to be a recut and changeup of Dirtbags (2002)