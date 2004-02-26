Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

2004

This Sequel to Dirty Dancing stars a hot young cast and has a sizzling style and rhythm all of its own. In pre-revolution Cuba, Katey Miller (Romola Garai - Vanity Fair) is about to defy everyone`s expectations. Instead of a parent-approved suitor (Jonathan Jackson - Tuck Everlasting), Katey is drawn to the sexy Javier, a waiter who spends his nights dancing in Havana`s nightclubs. And as Katey secretly learns to dance with Javier, she learns the meanings of love, sensuality and independence. Also starring January Jones (American Wedding), Mika Boorem (Sleepover) and Grammy Award-winning singer Mya.