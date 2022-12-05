Dirty Handz 3: Search And Destroy

Not Available

The third and final episode of the Dirty Handz trilogy was released in 2006, but all events took place before 2001. This video symbolises the culmination of the controversial activity of the graffiti artists through a retrospective look at the actors. The film is entirely made by members of the SDK crew and follows a European tour of one of their members, tired of the monotony of the Parisian environment. There is an analysis of the different operational techniques writers use in each country.