1991

Dirty Like an Angel

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

July 6th, 1991

Studio

CB Films

Georges Deblache is a police inspector who is past middle age and who is so despondent about his life that he refuses to have a medical check-up, even though he suspects he has cancer. His partner is Didier Theron, who has recently married a woman whom he has worshipful feelings for -- feelings which don't stop him from routinely bedding the many women of color he encounters while doing his job. Georges takes a keen interest in his partner's unrealistically appreciated wife and pushes his way into her not entirely unwilling arms.

Cast

LioBarbara
Roland AmstutzSuperintendant
Claude-Jean PhilippeManoni
Léa GabrieleJudy
Rénos MandisMohamed
Frank KaraouiFranky

