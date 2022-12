Not Available

A tale of dirty filmmakers' job, constructed in the form of collage consisting of authentic events, movie document, while also being an experiment. In the movie, real writer Radoslav Pavlovic and film director Dusan Sabo play themselves as other people, and others as themselves. They're trying to make a film about Kosovo... Cinema observed as parallel life. At the same time, it is homage to French New Wave classic "Breathless" by Jean-Luc Godard.