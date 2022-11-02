Not Available

Dirty Pair: Affair on Nolandia

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Studio

Studio Nue

The Dirty Pair are traveling to the planet of Ookbar in search of a missing girl. Kei and Yuri have traced Missinie to the forest of Nolandia, but their investigations have stalled thanks to the less than helpful Chief of Security. But the Dirty Pair have never let a little bureaucracy stand in their way. It's the unicorns and UFOs, not to mention the rampaging killer robot, that are going to be the problem as the Dirty Pair tackle their toughest case yet in Affair of Nolandia.

Cast

Saeko ShimazuYuri
Keiko HanMisuni
Toshiko FujitaSakura
Gara TakashimaKonny
Masaru IkedaOran
Banjō GingaYurugis

