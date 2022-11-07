Dirty Rebel

Not Available

After disguising themselves as war heroes, best friends Topol and Konig return home to find that Serbia is in the grip of land grabbers, black marketeers, and political opportunists. Trying to aid their corruption-plagued country the two friends find themselves on the opposite side of the law. Topol accepts the rank of police captain in the constabulary. Meanwhile Konig begins a "Robin Hood" life of crime after a greedy land owner cheats him and the other workers out of their fair pay.