Not Available

Jesse Jane is a telemarketer who wants to get ahead in her career. Her co-worker Chanel Preston seems to be doing good but she has an in with the boss, Erik Everhard. By letting him plunge deep into her tight love tunnel, she's been getting the good accounts. When Jesse steps up her game the boss gives her a shot at the top invoices. To celebrate her skyrocketing success, co-worker Derrick Pierce surprises her with dinner. It's Jesse that supplies the dessert through, her sweet delicious and inviting pussy. Back at work she ambitiously takes on the job as a phone sex operator. Tommy Gunn is Jesse's first call and her naughty talk gets him all riled up, just the way his girlfriend, Natalia Starr likes him; ready to go balls deep into her sweet sugar hole. To spice up their sex life, Dayna Vendetta and Barry Scott try stamina pills and some nipple cream, but they also want to experiment with dirty talk.