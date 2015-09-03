2015

Dirty Weekend

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 3rd, 2015

Studio

Horsethief Pictures

During a layover in Albuquerque, work colleagues Les and Natalie discover more about each other than they ever thought possible. Anxious and irritable, Les is drawn back into the city by past experiences he can’t forget (even if he doesn't really remember the particulars of his previous drunken adventure). Natalie, refusing to leave his side, follows along as her own secrets are slowly revealed, leaving her feeling both vulnerable and unbound.

Cast

Matthew BroderickLes Moore
Alice EveNatalie Hamilton
Phil BurkeCabbie
Gia CrovatinDylan
Monique CandelariaDark Haired Beauty
Charles DuranVince

Images