1998

Dirty Work

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 11th, 1998

Studio

Robert Simonds Productions

Unemployed and recently dumped, Mitch and his buddy Sam start a revenge-for-hire business to raise the $50,000 that Sam's father needs to get a heart transplant. The dirty duo brings down a movie theater manager and hires hookers to pose as dead bodies during a live TV ad. When a wealthy developer hires the guys to trash a building (so that he can have it condemned), problems arise and a feud ensues.

Cast

Artie LangeSam McKenna
Jack Warden'Pops' McKenna
Traylor HowardKathy
Don RicklesMr. Hamilton
Christopher McDonaldTravis Cole
Chevy ChaseDr. Farthing

