Dirty Work

Unemployed and recently dumped, Mitch and his buddy Sam start a revenge-for-hire business to raise the $50,000 that Sam's father needs to get a heart transplant. The dirty duo brings down a movie theater manager and hires hookers to pose as dead bodies during a live TV ad. When a wealthy developer hires the guys to trash a building (so that he can have it condemned), problems arise and a feud ensues.
|Artie Lange
|Sam McKenna
|Jack Warden
|'Pops' McKenna
|Traylor Howard
|Kathy
|Don Rickles
|Mr. Hamilton
|Christopher McDonald
|Travis Cole
|Chevy Chase
|Dr. Farthing
View Full Cast >