Not Available

A precariously intoxicated hustler finds photographs of himself in a gallery and sets out on a cross-town mission to find the mysterious artist who created the enigmatic images, unaware of just how much impact the man may have on his own imminent salvation/demise. Shot entirely on greenscreen and stylishly animated, dirtyglitter 1: Damien explores pansexual excess and the dichotomous world that unhinges the boundaries between filth and glam.